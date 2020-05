TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A man with a tattoo that says "crime pays" on his forehead has been arrested in Indiana.Donald Murray led officers on a short chase Monday morning, Terre Haute police said.Murray has been charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft, police said.The man and his tattoo may look familiar. He was arrested last year after police said he led them on another chase, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.