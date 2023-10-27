Ex-boyfriend of slain CPS special ed teacher charged with attempted murder after ISP trooper shot

Cristobal Santana, a suspect in the shooting death of Chicago teacher Adrianna Lopez, was arrested in a Springfield shooting that hurt an ISP trooper.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Attempted murder charges were filed against a Chicago man accused of shooting a state trooper this week in Springfield - days after he allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend outside her Garfield Ridge home, according to police and her family.

The charges, including two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a police officer, were filed Thursday in downstate Sangamon County against Cristobal Santana, 37. He also faces a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

State police said Santana is a suspect in a "recent" homicide in Chicago but did not give more details.

Family of Adrianna Lopez, 37, who was killed Sunday night outside her home, say Santana is her ex-boyfriend and had recently shown signs of violence against her.

A state trooper stopped Santana's car about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, and gunfire was exchanged between the two. The trooper was shot in the leg, and Santana ran away but was taken into custody about 2 a.m., state police said.

The trooper and Santana, who was injured during his arrest, remained hospitalized Thursday evening, according to state police.

Lopez's family alleges Santana "was there waiting for her" when she and a male friend returned about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to her home in the 5400-block of South Narragansett Avenue. Gunshots were fired from an SUV, striking Lopez more than 10 times, police said.

She was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Lopez and Santana dated for about a year and a half before they broke up three months ago, according to her family.

Lopez had been working as a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher at Nathan S. Davis Elementary School in the Brighton Park neighborhood for about three years, her family said.

