u.s. & world

'Critical incident' at Milwaukee-area school; suspect held

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A suburban Milwaukee high school is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" Monday morning, police said following media reports of a shooting involving a student at the school.

Police in Waukesha tweeted that officers responded to the incident at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. Police didn't respond to a phone message seeking details or confirmation that a shooting took place.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing unidentified school officials, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn't immediately returned. The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Michigan crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
2nd alleged victim of sex assault linked to River North bar speaks out
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash in South Holland
Michigan crowds line up for first day of legal marijuana sales
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Show More
City to hold 2 more community meetings on recreational marijuana
School fires substitute teacher who told 5th-graders 'homosexuality is wrong'
Travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move NE
5K reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
More TOP STORIES News