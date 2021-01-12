Woman attacked with crowbar in attempted Brighton Park carjacking

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old woman was hit with a crowbar Monday during an attempted carjacking in Brighton Park.The would-be carjacker hit her in the head as she entered her parked car at 12:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 42nd Street, Chicago police said.She fought her way into her Toyota Camry and locked the door, police said.The suspect, a female between 16 and 22 years old, then smashed the driver side mirror, police said. She eventually ran out through an alley.The victim went to Saint Anthony Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) asked his Southwest Side ward's residents to forward tips to police."If you know anything, saw something, or have security cameras near the location, please give my office a call," Lopez said on Facebook."My office will put you in contact with detectives to find the offender and help bring some comfort to the family that this individual is off the street and behind bars," he said.The suspect was a female who wore black clothing, Lopez said. She appeared between 16 to 22 years old and was between 5-foot4 to 5-foot-6.Carjackings in Chicago more than doubled in 2020 compared with the year before.