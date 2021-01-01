coronavirus chicago

Crowded Congress Hotel room dispersed by Chicago police on New Year's Eve

Room dispersed due to overcrowding in violation of Chicago COVID-19 restrictions
CHICAGO -- Chicago police dispersed several people from the Congress Plaza Hotel on New Year's Eve because of overcrowding in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers responded to the hotel about 10:35 p.m. in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue and found at least one room that was filled over capacity, according to a police spokeswoman.

It wasn't clear there was one party, or many, in violation of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the spokeswoman said.

A police report was not filed, so additional details weren't available.

RELATED: South Elgin restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation for 10 weeks, owner says

Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House in South Elgin also planned to defy state orders Thursday night, offering food, drink, karaoke and trivia - all inside - while trying to enforce its own COVID-19 rules.

The owners said Thursday night they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last 10 weeks.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
