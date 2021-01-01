Crowded Congress Hotel room dispersed by Chicago police on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO -- Chicago police dispersed several people from the Congress Plaza Hotel on New Year's Eve because of overcrowding in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.Officers responded to the hotel about 10:35 p.m. in the 500-block of South Michigan Avenue and found at least one room that was filled over capacity, according to a police spokeswoman.It wasn't clear there was one party, or many, in violation of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the spokeswoman said.A police report was not filed, so additional details weren't available.Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House in South Elgin also planned to defy state orders Thursday night, offering food, drink, karaoke and trivia - all inside - while trying to enforce its own COVID-19 rules.The owners said Thursday night they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last 10 weeks.