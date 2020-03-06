Video: Girl attacked, robbed by group of teen boys in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN --A teenage girl was brutally attacked for her shoes and iPhone in Brooklyn.Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her over and over.It happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.The video also shows one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan 1 shoes, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.She was taken to the hospital for bruising and trauma and is expected to recover.Detectives are looking into whether the victim was involved in a previous incident as the reason she was targeted by this group.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).