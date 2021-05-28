disney

Cruella's trusty sidekicks played by Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry in Disney's live-action film

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cruella was just a an orphaned girl when she teamed up with some street kids, who became her family.

Petty theft kept them alive but now she's got her guys in over their heads with her sinister plots.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser stars as one of her loyal sidekicks Horace, alongside Joel Fry, who plays Jasper.

"I kind of felt like he and I became brothers making the movie and we're playing characters that are like brothers, so hopefully the friendship off camera came onscreen and people feel like these two have known each other their whole lives," said Hauser. "It's got that caper-heist movie vibe. There's a fun, heightened sense of danger."

The two actors joke about what it's like to work with so many dogs.

"I think dogs always steal the scenes and you can't do anything about that - dogs and babies, also they steal the scenes from you because they're not acting," said Fry.

"Dogs are very unpredictable, sometimes they're great actors and other times they're roaming around forgetting they're in a scene in a movie," said Hauser.

And while Cruella plots to become the queen of evil, the film is family-friendly.

"All of the generations of your family will enjoy this, your children will be, this dog's amazing this dog's funny- you will be like, this is super cool- your parents will be like I remember this song, I remember wearing that," said Fry.

"It's a movie for every age group every type of person this movie's gonna hit a lot of people I think," said Hauser.
