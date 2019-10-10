Angry cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare

Angry cruise ship passengers are demanding a refund after they say their dream vacation turned into a nightmare.

Passengers of the Norwegian Spirit left England on Sept. 27, but high seas prevented it from making several scheduled stops.

They said they expected to see "mystical fjords," but instead got stranded for days with stale food and toilets that didn't work.

Passengers say Norwegian Cruise Line offered a 25 percent discount for future bookings.

The company released the following statement:

"Unfortunately, Norwegian Spirit's itinerary was impacted by severe weather conditions. While nine ports of call were originally planned for the voyage, the revised itinerary allowed the ship to call on eight ports. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment our guests experienced. As such, we made the decision to offer a 25% future cruise credit.

We always do our best to provide our guests with a truly enjoyable and memorable vacation, but our very first priority is to ensure their safety and the safety of our crew.

We understand that it is disheartening when we are unable to call on ports that our guests have been looking forward to visiting. However, we do ask for our guests' patience, cooperation and understanding that severe weather conditions are an act of God and cannot be controlled, influenced or remediated by the cruise line. Our goal is to showcase the beautiful destinations our ships visit and to provide guests with an onboard experience that is second to none."

