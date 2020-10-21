Crystal Lake mother charged with filing false missing report for 3-year-old girl

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother in Crystal Lake has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed her 3-year-old daughter was missing Wednesday afternoon.Crystal Lake police said they responded to a 911 call at about 12:15 p.m. from a home in the 0 to 100 block of Berkshire Lane, reporting a missing 3-year-old girl. During their investigation, police determined the child was actually not missing.The girl was found safe at a different Crystal Lake home that belonged to an acquaintance of her mother.Lisa Shader, 38, of Crystal Lake has been arrested and charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.Police said at the recommendation of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services recommended, custody of the girl was given to her father.Police thanked the public and public safety groups for all information that helped with their investigation.