CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he allegedly assaulted a man at a CTA train station in West Garfield Park.
On Tuesday, Bernardo Gomez was on the platform at the Cicero Station in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenager, Chicago police said.
Gomez, 26, collapsed and was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day, police said.
ALSO SEE: TV host Will Clinger describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train: 'I got stitches to prove it'
The boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
14-year-old boy charged with murder after kicking man in head at West Side CTA station: CPD
MAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News