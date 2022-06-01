Man riding on top of Blue Line hurt after jumping off as train stopped: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man cut his head after jumping from the top of a Blue Line L train Tuesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.
He was riding on top of the moving train and then jumped off when the train stopped in the 3700-block of West Congress, between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops, at 9:15 a.m., police said.
Paramedics took the man, 27, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Blue Line trains were stopped until 9:30 a.m., according to alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.
No other details were released.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
