death investigation

CPD investigating after woman found dead on CTA Blue Line tracks near Pulaski Station

Woman jumped on tracks after altercation, witnesses said
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a death Tuesday after a woman was found dead on the CTA Blue Line tracks near the Pulaski Station.

About 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of an altercation and found the woman laying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500-block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers the woman jumped onto the tracks after an altercation with a person, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the CTA Blue Line train between the LaSalle and Forest Park stations was shut down as police investigate the incident at the Pulaski Station, CTA officials said.

RELATED: Man accused of punching nurse who coughed on CTA bus receives 2-year sentence

The Blue Line trains are operating between the O'Hare and LaSalle stations, officials said.

CTA officials said passengers should consider taking buses to working Blue Line stations or take the Green Line.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkchicago crimechicago violencectachicago police departmentdeath investigation
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Lake Villa man killed daughter in murder-suicide, investigators say
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility, police say
Ft. Bliss private faces sexual assault charge after soldier dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm dumps 16 inches, or more, of snow in some areas
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Is Chicago experiencing another Polar Vortex?
'He's my everything': Owner desperate to find missing dog in winter storm
Shedd Aquarium free days return in February
Rideshare driver carjacked in West Town: video
Police seek driver in Avondale hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
Show More
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
Delightful Pastries serves variety of paczki
526 Illinois COVID vaccines wasted, officials fight to keep discard low
Chicago Weather: Snow diminishes Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News