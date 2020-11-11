Traffic

CTA Blue Line train derails near Harlem; service suspended between Rosemont, Jefferson Park

CHICAGO -- The CTA has suspended Blue Line service between the Rosemont and Jefferson Park stations Wednesday morning due to a derailment at the Harlem station.

The CTA announced that trains were standing at Harlem about 5:20 a.m., and fully suspended service about 15 minutes later.



Blue Line trains are still running between O'Hare and Rosemont, and between Jefferson Park and Forest Park, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are available to connect riders from Rosemont to Jefferson Park.

No serious injuries have been reported.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
