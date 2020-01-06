Traffic

CTA Blue Line service resumes after being suspended between Damen, UIC Halsted

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Normal service on the CTA Blue Line has been restored after police activity led to a temporary suspension between Damen and UIC Halsted Monday morning.

Police activity was reported at the Jackson station in the Loop. Blue Line trains were running between O'Hare and Damen and between UIC Halsted and Forest Park. At about 11 a.m., the CTA said trains were running with residual delays.





CTA Red Line trains were also rerouted to the elevated tracks in the Loop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoloopcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News