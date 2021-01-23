4 people suffer minor injuries, 25 evacuated after CTA Blue Line train derailed

CHICAGO -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a CTA Blue Line train derailed Saturday morning near Montrose Avenue.The southbound CTA Blue Line train derailed about 1:50 a.m. in the 4600-block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said. About 25 passengers were evacuated from the train, police said.Four adults were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital for observation and listed in good condition, police said.The incident was the result of a rail switching error that derailed the first car of the train, police said.All service between Harlem and Addison stations was suspended for about an hour while crews worked to get the train back on the tracks.Southbound traffic on the Kennedy Expressway was initially rerouted to Wilson Avenue but all lanes were reopened by 3:25 a.m., police said.