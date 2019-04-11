CTA Blue Line service suspended between O'Hare, Rosemont due to derailment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between the O'Hare and Rosemont stops due to a derailment, officials said.The derailment happened shortly after 7 p.m. Trains are standing near Rosemont, and crews are working to restore service.CTA officials said the train was headed to O'Hare when it derailed between the Rosemont and O'Hare stops. Power has been cut from that section of the line, and Chicago fire crews are on their way to assist passengers. No injuries have been reported.Riders should seek alternate routes. The duration of the suspension is not yet known. CTA is working on setting up a shuttle bus between the stops until service can be restored.