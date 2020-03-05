Witness awarded for help in investigation of CTA Blue Line shooting near UIC-Halsted station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are honoring a witness who helped a shooting victim on the CTA Blue Line last month.

Police invited Jonathan Kasongo to the 12th District station Thursday to award him for his help catching a suspect in the Feb. 5 shooting near the UIC-Halsted station.

Patrick Waldon, 31, is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man in the back after attempting to rob him on a Blue Line train, according to police.

Police said Waldon shot the victim during a struggle over his backpack.

RELATED: CTA Blue Line shooting suspect charged after man wounded on train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been charged in the shooting of another man on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.



Kasongo called police and stayed with the victim to make sure he was alright, officers said Thursday.

"I tried to make him more calm. I was telling him that everything was going to be OK," Kasongo said. "I asked him his name, and I was happy because he couldn't breathe anymore, he was like, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe.' And a few seconds later, the ambulance was there."

RELATED: CTA Blue Line shooting: Police look to ID 'person of interest' in connection to shooting near UIC-Halsted station

Police also said investigators were able to catch the suspect because of the description Kasongo gave them.

Waldon has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one count of armed robbery, one count of armed habitual criminal and one issuance of a warrant.

The victim has recovered from his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreektownuniversity villagechicago shootingchicago crimeman injuredshootingawardgood samaritanman shotcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News