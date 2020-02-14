Chicago man, 24, found dead on CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Chicago man was found unresponsive on a CTA Blue Line Train in Rosemont Thursday afternoon; he was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

Brandon S. Laverdure was found about 1:30 p.m. in the 5800-block of North River Road, authorities have said.

Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between O'Hare and Jefferson Park while officials investigated the incident, the CTA said. Trains were only operating between Jefferson Park and Forest Park. After 5 p.m., the CTA said it was still working to restore normal service.

Chicago police said the incident was being considered a death investigation.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
