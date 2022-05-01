2 attacked with knives, 1 pushed onto tracks at Green Line station, on Blue Line train, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was attacked at a CTA Green Line station and another was attacked on a Blue Line train almost an hour apart Saturday night.One man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., Chicago police said, adding that he was able to get back onto the platform safely.He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn't know, police said.The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.Authorities don't believe the two incidents are related.No one from either attack was in custody.