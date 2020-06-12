CTA employees under investigation over video that shows altercation involving body-slam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is launching an investigation over a video that shows two of its employees involved in an altercation that ends with someone being body-slammed.It's unclear when the video was taken or what lead up to the altercation.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday called the video disturbing.The CTA has removed the workers from service, pending the completion of its investigation.The CTA released a statement on the incident."CTA is aware of the video and is investigating the circumstances surrounding it. We find this incident deeply disturbing and have removed the involved employees from service, pending the completion of our investigation. CTA will not release any identifying information at this time," a spokesperson said.