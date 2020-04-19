CTA's Brown Line suspended after vehicle fleeing police hits train in Albany Park, CPD says

CHICAGO -- The CTA Brown Line has suspended service between the Kimball and Southport stations after a vehicle drove into a passing train while trying to flee from police in Albany Park on the North Side.At around 8:20 p.m., the vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop and drove through the gate crossing the 4600 block of North Albany Avenue, striking the train, Chicago police said.Two men in the vehicle were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. Another man in the vehicle, 42, was taken to Swedish Hospital in good-to-fair condition.The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, police said.Shuttle buses are available between Kimball and Southport, the CTA said.