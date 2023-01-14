Man dies after falling onto 3rd rail at CTA Brown Line tracks in River North: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man has died after he fell onto the tracks at a Brown Line CTA station and hit the third rail in River North Friday night.

The 32-year-old fell onto the third rail, also known as the electric rail, in the 300 block of North Wells Street around 10:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Power has been restored to the station and all operations returned to normal, police said.

Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)