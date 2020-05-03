Man faces DUI, gun charges after slamming into CTA bus causing crash into Loop bank, injuring 3: police

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old man from the Northwest Side was allegedly intoxicated and driving with an illegal gun early Thursday when he crashed into the side of a CTA bus, sending it through the front window of a Loop bank and injuring three others, according to police.
Lukasz Strok faces a felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and operating without insurance, Chicago police said.
He was was also cited for disregarding a traffic light and failing to reduce speed.
Strok allegedly ran a red light at Washington and Clark streets, crashing into a bus in the intersection, police said.
The force of the crash sent the bus through the front windows of a BMO Harris Bank. The bus driver had to be extricated by first responders.
The bus driver and two passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Strok was not injured in the crash, police said. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Strok remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to Cook County sheriff's office records.
He is due back in court May 8.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
