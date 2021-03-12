bus crash

Loop crash between van, CTA bus leaves 1 hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was hospitalized after crashing his van into a CTA bus Friday morning in the Loop.

The 51-year-old was driving a Honda van north about 3:40 a.m. in the first-block of North State Street when he struck a CTA bus traveling west on Madison Street, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the man to Northwestern Hospital with head and leg injuries. He was listed in fair condition, police said.

RELATED: Captured on Camera: Multi-vehicle crash involving CTA bus sends 10 to hospital

There were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries reported, police said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. No citations have been issued yet, according to police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcar crashbusbus crashctacrashbus accident
BUS CRASH
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
Mult-vehicle crash involving CTA bus captured on security camera
6 injured after CTA bus crashes into building on NW Side
3 injured after car slams into CTA bus in Loop: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 20K COVID vaccine appointments
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker wants to rejoin society
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
Show More
Gov. Pritzker to announce healthcare equity effort amid COVID-19 pandemic
Novavax vaccine shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
Stickney man among 5 indicted on cocaine trafficking charges
Alsip man, 50, fatally shot inside Berwyn restaurant
More TOP STORIES News