Crash involving CTA bus, SUV sends 10 to hospital

EMS Plan 2 for the Auto Accident, Eight (8) Red transported to various hospitals , Four (4) Green transported various hospitals , One Yellow Peds to Comers, Five (5) Refused treatment or transport. 4-1-8. NFI. pic.twitter.com/uleqkno6pz — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people were sent to the hospital Saturday after an accident involving an SUV and CTA bus.The Chicago Department, tweeted a photo of an overturned SUV.The red 2004 Hyundai ran through a red light while driving east on 79th Street, and crashed into a 2005 blue Dodge that was turning right, just before 10 a.m., according to Chicago Police.The force crash caused the Hyundai to flip over and slam into the bus.Citations are pending the investigation.