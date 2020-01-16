CTA bus hit by SUV on Near West Side, 7 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were injured after an SUV slammed into a CTA bus and then caught fire on the West Side, Chicago police said.The crash occurred at about 11:33 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Taylor Street. Police said an SUV was driving south on Damen Avenue at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the bus as the bus was turning onto Taylor Street.Thirteen people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash and seven adults were transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The 26-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured and is in custody pending a DUI investigation. Area Central detectives are investigating.