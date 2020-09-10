CTA upgrades rider dashboard to help plan for bus, train crowding

The dashboard has been upgraded to include train car crowding data and has a new look to make it easier to search for information, CTA officials said.
CTA's Ridership Information Dashboard launched back in June, as the city moved into later reopening phases amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The CTA said ridership dropped an overall 80 percent drop during the mandated stay-at-home order earlier this year.
Rigorous cleaning regimens are still in place with every rail car cleaned before service, during the day and at the end of the day, CTA officials said.
"Our number one goal is to make sure customers know that they have the healthiest, most convenient service available," said Brian Steele with the CTA.
More information on CTA's efforts to keep riders safe during the coronavirus pandemic can be found at transitchicago.com/coronavirus.