CTA

CTA upgrades rider dashboard to help plan for bus, train crowding

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is expanding its ridership dashboard Thursday to help riders find the least crowded times to use buses and trains, officials said.

The dashboard has been upgraded to include train car crowding data and has a new look to make it easier to search for information, CTA officials said.

CTA's Ridership Information Dashboard launched back in June, as the city moved into later reopening phases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Transit Authority is continuing its efforts to welcome riders back to trains and buses and promote healthy travel.



The CTA said ridership dropped an overall 80 percent drop during the mandated stay-at-home order earlier this year.

Rigorous cleaning regimens are still in place with every rail car cleaned before service, during the day and at the end of the day, CTA officials said.

"Our number one goal is to make sure customers know that they have the healthiest, most convenient service available," said Brian Steele with the CTA.

More information on CTA's efforts to keep riders safe during the coronavirus pandemic can be found at transitchicago.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagopublic transportationcoronavirus chicagocta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws riders onto Red Line tracks
CTA hiring for multiple positions amid COVID-19
Protesters call for city to defund Chicago police
Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Man critical after jumping into Lake Michigan on Gold Coast
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop: police
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
Show More
Rhoni Reuter murder case: Yang's lawyer to release details on DNA evidence
Witness describes trying to save 8-year-old Chicago girl's life
Chicago mayor hints at city's Halloween plan
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
Chicago Weather: Cool, stray showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News