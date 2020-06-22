CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week the CTA will begin handing out safety kits to customers to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The Travel Healthy kits feature a bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and tips to ride healthy.
Those kits will be handed out at some high-ridership stations starting Tuesday.
The kits will be handed out between 8-10 a.m. at the following stations:
Tuesday:
95th Street (Red Line)
Clark/Lake
Polk (Pink Line)
Wednesday:
Howard (Red Line)
Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)
Thursday:
Jefferson Park (Blue Line)
Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)
Friday:
Midway (Orange Line)
Harlem/Lake (Green Line)
The CTA has returned to front-door boarding on buses. Riders had been using the back doors, to limit contact with the drivers. The CTA is still limiting the number of people on buses and trains.
