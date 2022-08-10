Chicago man arrested for carrying gun at Roosevelt CTA station: CPD

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Public Transportation Tactical Team, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Tuesday morning for carrying a gun at the Roosevelt CTA station, according to CPD.

Erion Harrington has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; criminal damage to government property, worth between $10,000 and $100,000; and trespassing on CTA property.

Chicago police said Harrington was seen on the Roosevelt CTA platform clutching onto his waistband area, appearing to be concealing a firearm, just before 1:10 a.m. in the 1100-block of South State Street.

RELATED: CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Public Transportation Tactical Team, CPD said.

A weapon was recovered, according to Chicago police.

He's next due in court Monday.