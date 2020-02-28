Chicago police to add 50 officers focusing on CTA crime trends, roll out strategic support center in new safety plan

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago police and CTA leaders to unveil a plan to keep CTA passengers safe Friday morning.

The plan will add 50 more police officers who will focus only on crime trends on the CTA. The additional officers join several hundred investigators who will use smart policing technology to crack down on crime on CTA platforms, buses, and trains.

"With these new public safety investments, we are building on our 'all-hands-on-deck' public safety strategy to maximize resources and expand manpower as well as increase cross-agency coordination to create real, widespread and lasting public safety," Lightfoot said. "The CTA is safe. We move millions of people on the CTA every day."

In the spring, police will roll out a new strategic support center. There, investigators will have access to 32,000 cameras that are already installed on CTA property. Those cameras will help police focus on hot spot areas and watch events in real time.

"Today's transit safety enhancements puts Chicago in alignment with other major city transit systems across the country and allows us to leverage technology-based policing that has helped reduce crime and violence in Chicago for the last three years," interim Superintendent Charlie Beck. "It is about using cops smarter, knowing where the cops are so we can protect them and deploy them based on crime patterns."

While crime on the CTA system has seen a slight decrease compared to the same time last year, arrests have increased by nearly 30% year-to-date, police said.

"The CTA has long had a strong partnership with the Chicago Police Department, and today that partnership gets even stronger," CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said.

He also said every bus and train has cameras.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Jackson CTA tunnel connecting Red and Blue lines, Chicago police say

The announcement comes after a series of violent incidents this month, including a triple shooting near the Red Line station in the Loop. The day before that, a musician was stabbed on the Jackson Red Line platform. A woman was charged in connection with the attack.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured in CTA shooting in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson station
