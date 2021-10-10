Woman, 66, pushed off Cermak Green Line platform; CPD investigating

The woman was walking on the Green Line platform at Cermak about 7 p.m. when a male suspect shoved her, police said.
She fell onto the "track area," and the suspect fled the scene, according to CPD.
The woman was helped back onto the platform and then taken to a local hospital to be treated for head and arm injuries, CPD said.
Chicago police are investigating the incident; no additional information about the suspect was immediately available.