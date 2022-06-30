Green Line Chicago: CFD raises L train car on West Side to rescue man underneath

CTA

CFD raises CTA train car on West Side to rescue man underneath

CHICAGO -- Firefighters rescued a man from under a CTA Green Line train on the West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the train near the Laramie stop in South Austin around 2:30 p.m. and used jacks to raise the car several inches and pull the man out, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was unclear how he got there.

The man was talking and alert when paramedics brought him to Stroger Hospital. His condition wasn't made available.

"He's very lucky man," Langford said.

Green Line service was suspended between Harlem and Ashland/Lake from about 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. There were some delays after that, the CTA said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
