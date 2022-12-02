CTA holding career fair for bus driver, mechanic jobs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is holding a career fair Friday.

The Chicago Transit Authority is hoping to find candidates for full-time bus operators and bus mechanics.

The CTA has held more than a dozen career fairs, but the agency said this is the first since the announcement of new hiring and retention bonuses and increased hourly rates for the positions.

Those hired for certain job titles will get a $1,000 hiring bonus and will be eligible for retention bonuses through December 2023.

The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Boulevard.

For more information, visit https://www.transitchicago.com/careers/