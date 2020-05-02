Society

VIDEO: Chicago man recreates commute on CTA at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the country are trying to find ways to not only make light of the changes we are undergoing due to COVID-19 but also try to hold on to a sense of normalcy as much as we can.

The commute to work is something so many of us used to complain about before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the economy in its tracks, as officials urged millions to stay home to help stop the spread.

A Chicago man who realized he missed his daily route of traveling to work has recreated his ride on the CTA at home.

Tom Simmermaker posted a video of his makeshift commute as he scans his pass, bumps into imaginary commuters and hangs on for the ride.
