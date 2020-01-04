CTA Orange Line Ashland stop temporarily evacuated for gas leak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Orange Line Ashland stop was temporarily evacuated and closed due to a gas leak Friday night.Orange line trains are running with residual delays following after service was temporarily suspended due to the leak.Fire officials said a level one hazmat response was sent to the CTA station. No injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.People's Gas said a third-party contractor hit a 6-inch main gas line, causing the leak. It was secured as of 7:45 p.m.