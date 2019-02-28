CTA Pink Line riders beaten, robbed near Pulaski, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert warning riders on the CTA's Pink Line after a series of robbery beatings.

Chicago police have issued an alert warning riders on the CTA's Pink Line after a series of robberies in which the victims were beaten.

Police said the victims were attacked by one to three people on the train or just after leaving the train or bus station. The victims were battered and had their property taken, police said.

The robberies occurred at 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 2100-block of South Pulaski Road; at 1:13 p.m. last Thursday in the 2000-block of South Pulaski Road and at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900-block of South Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact at (312) 747-8380.
