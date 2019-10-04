CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero, 3 injured

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- CTA Pink Line trains are standing near the Cicero station after a train crashed into a car Thursday night.

A tweet from the transit agency said there are major delays and service has been stopped due to the collision.

Cicero police said three people in were in the car and were injured in the incident. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Officials also have not commented on how many people were on the train or if they sustained any injuries.
A CTA spokesperson said just after 7:45 p.m. a westbound train struck a car that was on the tracks near the Cicero stop.

A shuttle bus is now in place between the Cermak and Central Park stop.



How the car came to be on the CTA tracks was not immediately clear.

CTA is advising riders to use alternate transportation. The duration of the delays is not current known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ciceroctacrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juries deliberating in trials for 2 accused of killing Tyshawn Lee
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Convicted sex offender gets 45 years in prison for 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
Woman struck by falling debris in downtown Chicago
Man yells racist slurs before attacking teen with metal cane on CTA bus
Show More
Possible CTU strike 2 weeks away, mayor says missed days will not be made up
Mayor fires back after ICE boss blasts Chicago sanctuary city policy
Dog attack in Logan Square leaves 3 injured
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
More TOP STORIES News