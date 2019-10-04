CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero, 3 injured

[Major Delays] Pink Line trains are standing near Cicero due to a collision with a vehicle. Crews working to restore service. More: https://t.co/8AdJ6Wcfqd — cta (@cta) October 4, 2019

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- CTA Pink Line trains are standing near the Cicero station after a train crashed into a car Thursday night.A tweet from the transit agency said there are major delays and service has been stopped due to the collision.Cicero police said three people in were in the car and were injured in the incident. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Officials also have not commented on how many people were on the train or if they sustained any injuries.A CTA spokesperson said just after 7:45 p.m. a westbound train struck a car that was on the tracks near the Cicero stop.A shuttle bus is now in place between the Cermak and Central Park stop.How the car came to be on the CTA tracks was not immediately clear.CTA is advising riders to use alternate transportation. The duration of the delays is not current known.