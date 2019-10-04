CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero, multiple people injured

[Major Delays] Pink Line trains are standing near Cicero due to a collision with a vehicle. Crews working to restore service. More: https://t.co/8AdJ6Wcfqd — cta (@cta) October 4, 2019

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A CTA Pink Line train struck a car that had disobeyed a gate signal Thursday night, injuring the three people inside as well as multiple people on the train.Cicero police said just after 7:45 p.m. the car was traveling northbound on 47th Avenue when it came to a CTA crossing with the gates down for an oncoming train. Police said the car drove around the gates and onto the tracks, and was struck by a westbound Pink Line train.A 21-year-old woman police identified as the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. A 15-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat was ejected from the car and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat was taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition.Three people on the train suffered minor injuries and were taken to Loretto Hospital for treatment, police said. The train's conductor, who police said is in his late 40s, was taken to MacNeal for observation.CTA trains have been stopped since the incident. A shuttle bus is in place between the Cermak and Central Park stop. Service is expected to resume after the investigation is finished.Police are reminding people to obey track crossing gates when they are down for their own safety.CTA is advising riders to use alternate transportation. The duration of the delays is not current known.