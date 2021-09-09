attack

Chicago police searching for suspect in Argyle CTA station attack

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD searching for suspect in North Side CTA attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police put out an alert Wednesday about an August attack at a CTA station on the North Side.

Police said a 30-year-old man was going into the Red Line station at Argyle near Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood on Aug. 15 when he was suddenly hit in the head from behind.

CPD is asking for help finding the suspect, who is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man. He was seen wearing a gray shirt and baseball hat at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

