Woman dies after brutal attack on CTA Red Line train in Loop

Mijawon Johnson has been charged with a attacking woman on a CTA Red Line train near the South Loop Roosevelt station while on parole, police said.

Mijawon Johnson has been charged with a attacking woman on a CTA Red Line train near the South Loop Roosevelt station while on parole, police said.

Mijawon Johnson has been charged with a attacking woman on a CTA Red Line train near the South Loop Roosevelt station while on parole, police said.

Mijawon Johnson has been charged with a attacking woman on a CTA Red Line train near the South Loop Roosevelt station while on parole, police said.

CHICAGO -- A woman who was found "stomped" and robbed on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month died over the weekend.

The video in this story is from a previous report

CTA employees found Vivian Morgan, 61, unresponsive and lying across the seats of a train car about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 4 near the Roosevelt station, 30 E. Roosevelt Road, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Morgan was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead there at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy Sunday was inconclusive and pending further studies, according to the medical examiner's office.

The suspect in the attack, Mijawon Johnson, 36, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection, police said. A Cook County judge ordered Johnson detained.

A spokesperson for the Cook County state's attorney's office was not immediately available to say if charges were expected to be upgraded.

Court documents say Johnson was one of two suspects on the train who tried to steal Morgan's bag. Johnson allegedly held her head on a train seat while he punched her in the abdomen and head and "stomped" on her body, leaving her brain-dead, according to the documents.

Morgan suffered cuts and bruises to her face, broken ribs and trauma to her body, police said.

Violent crime on the CTA was down 2% in 2023 compared with 2022, and property crimes dropped 7%, according to Chicago police statistics.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)