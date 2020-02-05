South Holland man charged in CTA Red Line robberies targeting teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Holland man has been charged in a pair of robberies on the CTA Red Line last month, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Police said Thomas Collins, 18, robbed a 14-year-old boy and threatened to shoot him if he didn't comply at about 3 p.m. on January 8 in the 1100-block of North State Street.

RELATED: CTA Red Line armed robberies target young people during busy afternoon commute

On January 10, police said Collins showed the handle of a handgun to a 16-year-old before robbing him in the 100-block of North State Street.

Police said Collins was arrested Tuesday morning. He has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.
