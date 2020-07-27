CTA

Person fatally struck by CTA Red Line train in Englewood; service resumes between Garfield and 95th stations

CHICAGO -- Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was struck by a CTA Red Line train Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, around 2:18 a.m. a man fell onto the tracks in the first block of West 69th Street, the 69th Street Red Line station, and was struck by an oncoming train.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

According to CTA, Red Line trains service has resumed between the Garfield and 95th stations but will bypass the 69th Street station while police investigate.

Shuttle buses will be available between 63rd and 79th Streets.



Area One detectives are investigating.

