CPD investigating Harrison Red Line robbery in South Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD investigating South Loop robbery at CTA stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a robbery at a CTA Red Line station that took place Thursday night.

A woman told police she was standing in front of a kiosk just before 11:10 p.m. at the Harrison station when a man snatched a bag out of her hand.

The bag was holding her wallet and phone, CPD said.

The thief ran off, and the woman was not hurt.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

CTA-related crime is up 40% this year compared to last.

In March, CTA officials said they would add more security on trains and buses, but they have yet to be fully deployed.

