CPD investigating Harrison Red Line robbery in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a robbery at a CTA Red Line station that took place Thursday night.A woman told police she was standing in front of a kiosk just before 11:10 p.m. at the Harrison station when a man snatched a bag out of her hand.The bag was holding her wallet and phone, CPD said.The thief ran off, and the woman was not hurt.Area Three detectives are investigating.CTA-related crime is up 40% this year compared to last.In March, CTA officials said they would add more security on trains and buses, but they have yet to be fully deployed.