Red, Purple Line trains to share tracks from Howard to Belmont for most of June as part of modernization projects

CHICAGO -- Trains on the CTA's Red and Purple lines will share tracks for most of June as crews work to modernize both lines on the North Side.

Northbound Purple Line Express trains will run on the same tracks as the Red Line between Howard and Belmont, according to a service alert from the CTA. Southbound trains will share a track between Granville and Belmont. Riders are advised to expect delays.

The trains are being rerouted because of the closure of two tracks between the Lawrence and Sheridan stations as part of the Red and Purple Modernization project, the CTA said. The closure started at 5 a.m. Monday and will last until 8 p.m. on June 26.

The project, which broke ground in October, will involve the construction of a flyover meant to ease train congestion at Belmont and reconstructed stations at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.
