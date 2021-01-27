stabbing

Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train in Uptown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed Tuesday on a CTA Red Line train between the Berwyn and Argyle stops in Uptown on the North Side.

The man, 45, was riding a southbound train about 10:30 p.m. when a male suspect holding a box cutter approached and asked him for the time, Chicago police said.

The male then "became aggressive" and began stabbing the man, cutting him on the throat, hand and thigh, police said.

The suspect took the man's wallet and fled once the train reached the Argyle stop, 1118 W. Argyle Ave., police said. The man was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
