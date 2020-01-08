CTA Red Line trains temporarily re-routed due to bomb scare at Grand station

CHICAGO -- People evacuated the CTA Red Line Tuesday evening after a bomb scare.Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks Tuesday during the evening rush on the Near North Side as authorities investigate an unattended suitcase.The suitcase was discovered about 6 p.m. at the Grand station, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The department's Bomb and Arson Unit was dispatched to the scene.Commuters opened an emergency hatch and came up on to the street at Clark and Division to escape.Red Line trains were rerouted on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, but service resumed with delays about 7:20 p.m., the CTA said.No injuries were reported.