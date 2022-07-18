2 women attacked, robbed at knife-point on CTA Red Line in Loop: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were attacked and robbed early Monday morning by two male suspects on the CTA Red Line in the Loop, Chicago police said.A 21-year-old woman had her purse stolen, and a 22-year-old woman suffered a cut on her hand during the struggle at about 2:15 a.m. in the 0- to 100-block of South State Street, according to CPD.The victims were treated at the Monroe Red Line stop by paramedics, but were not taken to local hospitals.Both suspects ran away, and the incident is still under investigation by Area Three detectives.CPD did not immediately provide a description of the suspects, except to say they were young-looking.