Front door passenger access set to resume on buses, CTA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA announced Friday that passengers will return to boarding the bus through the front doors beginning Sunday June 21,
The CTA implemented back door boring to allow for social distancing between passengers and the bus drivers.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been focused on providing a safe and healthy public transit environment for our operators and riders like you," the CTA said in a statement Friday. "Allowing people to board buses through the rear door was an initial action in the immediate weeks following the start of the COVID-19 crisis, while additional safety measures were still in the process of being implemented on our system."
The change is made in partnership with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, the CTA's bus operators union.
The CTA said they will continue to encourage social distancing on buses.
Face masks will remain required while riding on public transportation.
The CTA said that goggles and safety shields are available to all operators for further protection while they work.
