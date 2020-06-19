CTA

Front door passenger access set to resume on buses, CTA says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA announced Friday that passengers will return to boarding the bus through the front doors beginning Sunday June 21,

The CTA implemented back door boring to allow for social distancing between passengers and the bus drivers.

RELATED: Bus driver becomes 5th CTA employee to die from COVID-19

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been focused on providing a safe and healthy public transit environment for our operators and riders like you," the CTA said in a statement Friday. "Allowing people to board buses through the rear door was an initial action in the immediate weeks following the start of the COVID-19 crisis, while additional safety measures were still in the process of being implemented on our system."

The change is made in partnership with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, the CTA's bus operators union.

RELATED: CTA bus driver, mechanic die from COVID-19

The CTA said they will continue to encourage social distancing on buses.

Face masks will remain required while riding on public transportation.

The CTA said that goggles and safety shields are available to all operators for further protection while they work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoloopchicagosocial distancingbuscoronavirus chicagobus driverctacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
CTA supervisor says she was arrested after trying to file complaint
CTA launches new rider dashboard to plan for crowding, bus capacity
CTA employees under investigation after body-slam video surfaces
Chicago's HIRE360 connects tradespeople with jobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
Indoor dining set to reopen in Chicago with restrictions
Hot hand sanitizer likely caused Waukegan car fire: officials
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Officers shot at by armed robber during Houston chase
Strawberry season hits the Midwest
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Show More
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Juneteenth rally at San Francisco City Hall: WATCH LIVE
Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate
More TOP STORIES News