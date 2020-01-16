CTA

Best CTA seat? Chicagoans rank their favorite seats on the 'L'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a decision we all make when we step onto a CTA train: "Which is the best seat?"

Choices on Chicago's "L" range from the single seats, inside seats next to a window, aisle seats, and then the seats with your back to the wall that are typically "priority seating."



ABC7 Chicago asked Chicagoans what CTA seats they say are the best and worst, and the answers might surprise you.

The CTA serves an average of 1.6 million riders along eight different routes on any given weekday, according to the transit agency.

