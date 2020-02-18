Chicago police working on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are working on a new CTA safety plan after a string of recent violence on the CTA, including a deadly shooting in the Loop Monday.
The city will unveil a plan in a week that will include more manpower on CTA property and improved use of technology to prevent crime.
This comes in the wake of three violent incidents including a triple shooting Monday that killed a man in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Red Line and Blue Line stations in the Loop.
The shooting at around 2 a.m. was sparked by a personal dispute according to a police spokesperson and the shooters image was captured on surveillance cameras.
The man who was killed in the shooting has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 24-year-old Edward Charleston of Chicago.
CPD has already announced that a new counter-terrorism unit will be responsible for policing mass transit.
"What we want to do is put more of a presence not only on the platforms but riding the trains themselves," said Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.
A CPD spokesperson also said officers riding the CTA trains are now dressed in uniform instead of plain clothes so their presence is known.
Crime on the CTA has been a constant battle for police. New data shows the arrest rate is up five percent compared to last year, but reports of assault and battery have increased.
